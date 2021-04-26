KISD to host CDL seminar

With a continued shortage of bus drivers in the Killeen Independent School District, anyone interested in driving a school bus can attend the district’s “Road to CDL” seminar Friday.
All bus drivers must possess a commercial driver’s license. The seminar will provide information for how to obtain the training and the license for free, the district said in a news release.
The seminar begins at 6 p.m. Friday in the board room of the KISD administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive.
Drivers who attend the seminar will learn about:
- How to obtain a free CDL through KISD
- $1,000 bonuses for new drivers
- Annual incentives up to $4,000
- Extra pay for trip driving
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.