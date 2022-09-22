The Killeen Independent School District has partnered with the Fort Hood School Liaison Office to host a ‘military families connect’ meeting on Wednesday at the Harker Heights High School cafeteria at 5:30 p.m., according to a news release on Thursday.
“This is a great opportunity for military-connected families to learn about programs available to their students in our district,” KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in the news release.
