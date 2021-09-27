The Killeen Independent School District will host a “Wellness Fair” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for parents and families to connect with school councilors and local agencies.
The fair is a free in-person event that will be held at the Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev R A Abercrombie Drive.
The fair will have many interactive sessions that can help parents through a number of issue they may be facing, according to the district.
To register for the event, go to the Killeen ISD’s Facebook page and scan the QR code on the Wellness Fair flyer.
