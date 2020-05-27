The Killeen Independent School District will provide free school supplies to students, with some exceptions, for the 2020-2021 school year, according to a release by district spokeswoman Taina Maya.
Superintendent John Craft said providing the supplies will help lessen financial burdens on families.
“Families across Central Texas are facing unprecedented times due to COVID-19 and we want to continue to support our students and their families and not cause additional financial burden with the added expenses of school supplies,” Craft said in the release.
The list of school supplies required for each grade will be released later in the summer, the district said.
Some school supplies that will be provided are what Maya described as “consumables,” such as loose leaf paper, composition notebooks, glue sticks, crayons and markers. Supplies would be made available for all grade levels, Maya said.
Some of the supplies that will not be provided by the district are backpacks, lunch boxes, headphones, pre-K nap mats and secondary physical education uniforms, the release said.
Maya said a cost for the supplies has not been determined, because the district is still working through the logistics.
Maya said the money will come from the district's general fund.
The school year is set to begin Aug. 17, and the district said it anticipates around 45,500 students. Registration for current students, pre-K and kindergarten roundup is ongoing, and registration for new students begins June 1.
The district is planning some contingencies to the school format if coronavirus restrictions continue. The district will seek input from parents before opting for a hybrid format which could include an extended school year or blending online learning with in-class learning, the release said.
