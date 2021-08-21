As part of the district’s updated Public Health Guide, the Killeen Independent School District will re-implement its coronavirus case dashboard.
Earlier in May, Superintendent John Craft had told the school board of trustees that the district would end the public dashboard, which keeps track of student and staff COVID-19 cases at the nearly 50 schools in KISD. Now, the online dashboard, which is on the KISD website, will be back.
“Killeen ISD will publish a COVID-19 dashboard for transparency of positive cases on campuses and departments and will use the information to monitor the percentage of COVID individuals on campuses in within departments,” the district said in the Public Health Guide attached to the agenda.
It is a 180-degree turn from what Craft had said two weeks ago.
“We are not planning on publishing the dashboard because we don’t have, we won’t have the abilities to publish in real time,” Craft said at the Aug. 10 school board meeting. “That was the biggest issue with the dashboard that we had last year, were just our inabilities to publish in real time.”
In May, when Killeen ISD originally announced the dashboard’s demise, Craft explained to the board, “With the removal of face masks, it’s going to be really difficult to have fidelity as it pertains to the dashboard.”
When the dashboard was first launched on Aug. 26 last year, the district heralded the achievement in a news release saying the online feature would “ensure timely communication with Killeen ISD students, parents and staff members.”
The KISD Public Health Guide for 2021-2022 was last updated Friday and will be presented to the school board in Tuesday’s meeting, according to the district.
As recent as Aug. 10, Craft was still planning on not having the public dashboard this year, even though the district is tracking COVID numbers internally.
Along with reimplementing the dashboard, the district will notify all parents and employees of a specific campus or department when there is a new positive coronavirus case, beginning Monday, the district announced in a news release Friday.
Also during the board meeting, the trustees will consider a resolution that will provide 10 additional days of leave to fully vaccinated employees who contract the coronavirus. The additional leave would also apply to those who, per a doctor’s order, are unable to get a vaccine.
Trustees will also consider hiring a “Chief Medical Officer” who would provide support to the district’s nursing staff, COVID-19 mitigation plan, campus and department thresholds and the facilitation of general health services across the district, the release on Friday said.
To view the KISD board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting visit https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1051
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the district’s administration building at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
