Killeen ISD board members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a $537 million budget for the 2024 Fiscal Year and set Aug. 22 as the date for a public meeting to discuss the budget and proposed tax rate.
Trustees were presented with the final version of the budget by Kallen Vaden, the district’s Chief Financial Officer during the course of regular business.
The new proposed tax rate is 85.01 cents per $100 valuation, which included additional compression by TEA and an increase in Interest and Sinking fund numbers.
The new proposed rate reflects a 16.65-cent decrease from district’s current tax rate of 85.01 cents, with the additional compression accounting for most of the reduction.
Vaden’s budget presentation included changes to revenue affected by the release of certified property values by the Bell County Appraisal District on July 24.
Vaden pointed out that there were three key areas that affected the budget presented Tuesday as compared to the proposed budget presented at the last board meeting, July 25.
The Maintenance and Operations Rate included an additional tax rate compression from Texas Education Agency and an additional homestead exemption, which increased the revenue from $40,000 to $100,000.
According to Vaden, state revenue figures had a net impact of a “swap of state aid revenue in place of local property tax revenue.”
“Changes to general fund revenue total $1,461,080.61 and (are) primarily the result of incorporating certified property tax values that were received from Bell CAD on July 24, additional tax rate compression (Maximum Compressed Tax Rate was finalized and published by TEA on Aug. 3), and increased HS exemption to $100,000 from the 88th Legislature,” Kallen said.
“Changes to the debt service fund total, (a decrease of $1,192,795 from figures presented at the last board meeting) result primarily from incorporating certified property tax values received from Bell CAD on July 24 and related minor decrease in state facilities funding corresponding to increased property values.”
The proposed budget listed an increase in school leadership expenditures from $28,126,151.58 in the budget presented at the last board meeting to $29,158,751.58. Vaden explained this increase in an email before the meeting.
“This increase is an adjustment related to employee payroll benefits such as health insurance, flexible spending accounts, etc.” Vaden said.
During the meeting Vaden pointed out an increase of $300,000 in expenditures for Curriculum and Staff Development which she said was related to required professional development, mostly in the Bilingual/English Language Learner program.
According to the Texas Association of School Boards, KISD is required to publish the approved budget and proposed tax rate before the Aug. 22 meeting.
