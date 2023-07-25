EDUCATION Graphic

Students in the Killeen ISD system will be asked to abide by the Student Code of Conduct, as they are every year, but with a few revisions, approved by trustees at Tuesday’s regular board meeting.

The vote to approve the changes was 6-1, with Board Secretary Marvin Rainwater casting the dissenting vote.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.