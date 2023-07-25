Students in the Killeen ISD system will be asked to abide by the Student Code of Conduct, as they are every year, but with a few revisions, approved by trustees at Tuesday’s regular board meeting.
The vote to approve the changes was 6-1, with Board Secretary Marvin Rainwater casting the dissenting vote.
In a summary of the changes, there appear to be several adjustments in reference to House Bill 114, 1427 and 3928 from the 88th Legislative Session in Austin. Additionally, the policy has been reformatted to reflect the Texas Association of School Board’s Student Code of Conduct model.
Several of the revisions deal with the Disciplinary Alternative Education Program or DAEP. Use or possession, selling, giving or delivering an e-cigarette to another person is now cause for mandatory placement in DAEP. Also, with regard to DAEP itself, if the program reaches capacity, districts may place individuals with non-violent offenses into in-school suspension until the capacity of the DAEP decreases, with days served in ISS to count as days served in DAEP.
Students placed in DAEP are assessed periodically, according to the Code of Conduct. New language calls for a student to be provided with a Placement Review of their status, including academic status at least every 120 days. High school students who are in DAEP will also be able to review progress toward graduation and a graduation plan. Parents will be given the chance to discuss options for their high-school student to return to the classroom under certain circumstances.
Additional language has been added that requires the district to provide information to the parent or caregiver of a student in DAEP regarding the process for requesting a full individual and initial evaluation of the student.
In an effort to identify specific cases of harassment, language has been added to the Code that extends the definition to include obscene or threatening telephone calls.
Finally, in this age of technology, KISD will ensure a student receives access to coursework for foundation curriculum courses while the student is placed into in-school or out-of-school suspension, including at least one method of receiving this coursework that doesn’t require the use of the internet.
Additional policies refer to “local practice,” that consists of 18 pages of rules that are specific to KISD, apart from the State of Texas. Revisions to the student acceptable use policy, dress code policy, progressive discipline matrix and general violations code are included in exhibits A through D.
