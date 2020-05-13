Killeen Independent School District is hosting its virtual signing day today for some of its athletes.
Forty-five senior athletes at Killeen Independent School District’s four high schools are expected to sign letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.
The athletes will sign during a virtual ceremony streamed live on the district’s Facebook page Wednesday (https://www.facebook.com/killeen.isd). Each school has a different time slot.
Times for the signings are as follows:
- Harker Heights HS — 11 a.m.
- Ellison HS — 12:30 p.m.
- Killeen HS — 1 p.m.
- Shoemaker HS — 2 p.m.
Jerry Edwards, athletics coordinator and head football coach for Harker Heights, said the end-of-year signing day had already been scheduled for today, but he proposed the idea of doing it virtually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.