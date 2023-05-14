Killeen Fire, EMS and police units were dispatched to a single family home in the 3100 block of Chisolm Trail Sunday afternoon in response to a fire which started in the kitchen of the home.
Just about 2 p.m., units reported there was a single occupant in the home who had been cooking.
According to Fire Chief Jim Kubinski, a pot had been left unattended on the stove which resulted in heat and a small fire in the kitchen.
The only casualty listed was the vent hood as quick thinking neighbors could be seen with fire extinguishers at the ready.
Due to the amount of smoke which filled the home, the resident was assisted by Red Cross to a different location overnight.
