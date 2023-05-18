kitten1.JPG

Weasley is a 8 weeks old male kitten who has been in the shelter since May 13 of 2023. He is neutered and ready for adoption.

Killeen Animal Services will be hosting a “Kitten Shower” donation drive to help the kittens in the local shelter.

The donation drive will start Monday and go through May 27.

kitten.JPG

Jeffery is a 8 weeks old male kitten who has been in the shelter since April 12 of 2023. He is neutered and ready for adoption.

Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.