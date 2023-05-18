Killeen Animal Services will be hosting a “Kitten Shower” donation drive to help the kittens in the local shelter.
The donation drive will start Monday and go through May 27.
The drive will take donations from anyone with items ranging from kitten formulas, bottles, kitten food, blankets and more. There are a lot of kittens in need at the Killeen Animal Shelter and Fort Cavazos Animal Shelter, officials said. Kittens will be for adoption, as well.
“Kitten showers allow the animal shelter the ability to prepare to save lives, there are many kittens that start arriving at the shelter this time of year, and while it may sound magical, it’s a critical time for the shelter,” according to Jessica Green, director for Killeen Animal Services.
Adoption hours for the Killeen shelter, 3118 Commerce Drive, are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday with the times being from
The Fort Cavazos shelter, 4902 Engineer Drive, will be open for adoptions all week, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
Those interested in fostering animals can go to the Killeen Animal Services website www.killeentexas.gov/animals to complete and submit the volunteer packet, For more information, call the Killeen shelter at 254-526-4455, or the Fort Cavazos shelter at 254-287-4675.
Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
