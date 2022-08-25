Killeen Fourth 4.JPG

Dozens of people walk around downtown Killeen on July 2 during the inaugural Fourth of July Extravaganza hosted by the city. Introduced during a press conference on Thursday as the city's new downtown revitalization director, Katlin Kizito said that part of her job includes promoting the area, preserving its history and bringing more events to downtown.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

Introduced as Killeen’s first downtown revitalization director on Thursday, Katlin Kizito said the city is “familiar territory” and that she’s ready to return the area to prominence.

“Our downtown businesses, the amazing people who own them and the buildings have served as the heart of the community for generations,” she said. “When the city asked our residents, our businesses and our stakeholders in the comprehensive planning process what they wanted for the future of this city, downtown was something they said is important to them.”

