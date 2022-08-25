Introduced as Killeen’s first downtown revitalization director on Thursday, Katlin Kizito said the city is “familiar territory” and that she’s ready to return the area to prominence.
“Our downtown businesses, the amazing people who own them and the buildings have served as the heart of the community for generations,” she said. “When the city asked our residents, our businesses and our stakeholders in the comprehensive planning process what they wanted for the future of this city, downtown was something they said is important to them.”
Kizito’s first day in the new position was Aug. 15. Creating the position was part of consultant Kevin Shepherd’s recommendations to help redevelop downtown.
“This is something that came up in our downtown workshop that our team suggested and the city leadership has jumped on quickly,” Shepherd, the Verdunity of Dallas CEO, told the Herald in an Aug. 14 story. “The ideal person would build relationships with existing business and property owners to understand their needs and be constantly working to connect investors, entrepreneurs, small developers and Realtors with people wanting to sell or develop their property.”
During the news conference at City Hall on Thursday, city spokesperson Janell Ford said others before Kizito have shared responsibilities undertaken by Kizito.
“She’s our first person in this role with this title, although there has been other employees in development services who have had similar roles in the past. She has a passion for creating well-designed public spaces and community development strategies that will positively transform this area.”
Most recently, Kizito was Main Street director and public relations manager for Fountain Inn, South Carolina, with its population of about 11,000. Killeen has a population of more than 150,000.
She’s also worked as neighborhood services coordinator for Greer and assistant to the county administrator for Spartanburg County — both in South Carolina. In Killeen, her salary is $75,032.19.
“Incrementally building ... downtown once again will be the cultural and physical heartbeat of Killeen that cultivates local wealth for current residents, business owners and local developers,” Kizito said. “It’s possible in Killeen because our businesses are strong but our community is stronger.”
As the city’s downtown revitalization director, Kizito “will help revitalize, revamp and restore economic development programs in downtown and north Killeen,” according to a Killeen news release. “This position called for someone with expertise in transforming and revitalizing historic downtowns and looking for investment areas, someone who knows how to build collaborative programs and partnerships with small businesses, places and people and someone who has a passion for creating well-designed public spaces and community development strategies that will positively transform the area.”
Killeen City Council members on Tuesday adopted the city’s new comprehensive plan that includes guidelines on how to redevelop downtown.
“I’ve hit the ground running,” Kizito said. “I’ve been to Killeen many times, so this is kind of familiar territory to me. I’m excited to meet people and, really, to get started in the process. One of the big things ... promotion of our downtown. I think our downtown businesses are excited to see something happen, to see the vision move forward. I look forward to showing them the comprehensive plan come to light.”
About 70% of the properties downtown are vacant.
Bounded on the north by east-west corridor Rancier Avenue and on the south by Veterans Memorial Boulevard, downtown Killeen includes what was the original town founded in 1882 with the arrival of the Gulf, Colorado and Santa Fe Railway. Listed with the National Register of Historic Places, the original town was built adjacent to the tracks. And many of the buildings of that era — or parts of them — remain downtown, particularly on Gray Street and Avenue D.
