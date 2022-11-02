Downtown Killeen.jpg

Katlin Kizito, Killeen's downtown revitalization director, has recommended the creation of an advisory committee to help spur growth in the area.

The city’s downtown revitalization director told Killeen City Council members on Tuesday that she supports the creation of an advisory committee to spur growth.

“I would imagine that this downtown advisory committee would support my role,” Katlin Kizito said. “I would see a traditional downtown advisory committee in five ways.”

miffed67

Or they could, you know..... Use the resources already at their disposal. Like THE do-nothing EDC. 🙄

Gizmo05

How many times are they going to go down this road? I lived in Killeen over 15 plus years but finally moved due to crime. Short of bulldozing everything from Terrace drive the North to Ranicer then West to Fort Hood street nothing will save downtown Killeen. Quit wasting time and money on something that won’t ever be changed.

