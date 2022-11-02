The city’s downtown revitalization director told Killeen City Council members on Tuesday that she supports the creation of an advisory committee to spur growth.
“I would imagine that this downtown advisory committee would support my role,” Katlin Kizito said. “I would see a traditional downtown advisory committee in five ways.”
Those are operational, promotional, communication and outreach, overseeing volunteer activities and encouraging investments, Kizito said.
“It’s really the goal of the downtown advisory committee not necessarily to bring forth recommendations — because I think we’ve done that — but to help move those forward.”
Killeen City Council members agreed to consider creating the committee after they voted on Oct. 5 to include that proposal on a future meeting agenda.
Change of heart
But one council member — Jose Segarra — said it’s an idea that’s been tried and shouldn’t be given another chance.
“It comes and it goes,” he said at the Oct. 5 meeting. “The council at that time decided to take it out. When I was mayor, we did recreate that. It was an unofficial committee. It seems like it’s always a back-and-forth issue.”
On Tuesday, he appeared to have changed his mind.
“I’ve been part of ... downtown committees,” Segarra said. “I don’t have a problem with them. I think they’re great. We know what the problems are in our downtown. When we get together, we have a discussion, and we have a discussion, and we have a discussion. And this just keeps going on and on and on. My only thing that I wish we could do more of is just take more action.”
Kizito was hired about three months ago to oversee Killeen’s downtown revitalization. She asked the council for direction on how to form the committee after Councilman Riakos Adams and Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez on Oct. 5 requested the matter be placed a meeting agenda.
In the request, Adams and Gonzalez wanted to “establish a downtown advisory board to serve as an advisory committee to the City Council and city staff, consisting of property or business owner reps, at-large members who have skills or professional talents which could enhance the downtown district, such as architecture, banking, economic development and marketing.”
Advisory committee members have no authority, other than to make recommendations to the City Council. The city already has 18 boards and commissions, some of whose members meet irregularly, including six advisory boards.
“It’s not just my recommendation to have a downtown advisory committee,” Kizito said. “It’s actually a requirement for our application to be submitted to Main Street at the beginning of the year.”
The application to join the program will be submitted around July 2023, Edwin Revell, the city’s executive director of development services, has said. Full designation is expected in 2024.
Texas Main Street
Benefits of becoming a Texas Main Street city include training and professional development for Killeen’s director of downtown revitalization and assistance to downtown businesses to support branding and marketing. The Texas Historical Commission each year chooses up to five cities for Main Street designation. Across Texas are 90 such communities, including Temple and Waco.
“So with that, I would like you to ask you guys to make a motion of direction to staff to bring back a recommendation detailing the structure, purpose, composition and selection of the downtown advisory committee,” Kizito said.
But Segarra encouraged Kizito to do what is necessary to revitalize downtown without always seeking “permission” from the council.
“I don’t think you need our permission,” he said. “I just want you to go ahead and do it. For something like that ... I don’t think you need our approval. Just go ahead and do it. I’m all for it. I’m more adamant about implementing some of those ideas.”
Councilman Michael Boyd offered his support, too.
“You’re confident that the team will be productive and able to do what needs to be done to move us forward,” he said. “This does have my support.”
Following a motion of direction from Segarra for staff members to help form the downtown advisory committee, City Manager Kent Cagle said the issue will be placed on a meeting agenda in December.
‘Flooded with crime’
Two residents — Jack Ralston and Lawrence Passariello — offered their opinions on improving socio-economic conditions downtown.
“The owners are being caught between a rock and a hard place because, bluntly, the city has not done its due diligence in making the downtown a safe place,” Ralston said. “When was the last time we hired a new police officer? The real problem is multi-fold but pretty simple. The downtown area is flooded with crime. It seems like the police just don’t have the numbers to do the job. I don’t think it’s a lack of willingness. I just don’t think they have the numbers.”
Cagle said that the Killeen Police Department has added five officers to patrol the downtown area.
“The city doesn’t appear to worry too much about homelessness,” Ralston said. “I mean, after all, we built the homeless shelter right in downtown. Do you really think the customers to downtown want to see derelicts defecating, urinating, shooting up and other worse stuff in front of their business?”
Homelessness study
Killeen and Temple allocated a combined $100,000 — $50,000 apiece — for Robert Marbut, a San Antonio consultant, to help both cities solve its homelessness problems. He presented his initial findings to the Killeen City Council in September, warning that with about 250 people experiencing homelessness on any given day in Killeen, that number could quadruple in the next five years if multiple government entities, agencies and nonprofit organizations don’t find a solution.
Marbut said about 150 new people experience homelessness in Killeen “every year that Fort Hood is here.” According to the preliminary study, Marbut found that almost 16% of the homeless population in Killeen were born in Bell County. Almost 42% had jobs in Bell County before experiencing homelessness, and nearly 65% started experiencing homelessness in Bell County.
In Killeen, the average age of the homeless is 47.6, and they spend almost 13 years in homelessness. Just over 60% are males and almost 19% are veteran.
“Do we think we can wave a magic wand and just sort of make all this stuff go away?” Ralston said. “Businesses go where they can safely run their business and make a profit. Make it safe. I’m not taking my wife down there. I don’t go down there unless I’m carrying. I don’t go down there in the dark, either.”
‘Show my support’
Passariello said he agreed with Ralston and encouraged creating the downtown advisory committee to help Kizito do her job.
“I just want to show my support in this 100%. I believe that it’s a very good thing. A committee’s going to help the person we put in charge of downtown. It isn’t going to stop them from doing their job. It’s going to be only beneficial to hear their advice.”
The Verdunity CEO who helped draft the city’s 2022 comprehensive plan, Kevin Shepherd, attributed the decline of downtown Killeen to urban sprawl and strategic shortsightedness, insisting that “it’s going to take an intentional effort made up of small, incremental steps over time” to revitalize the area because “the market is too far gone to expect outside developers to invest” here. That’s why he encouraged city officials to hire a downtown revitalization director. Kizito started in that position on Aug. 15.
About 70% of the properties downtown are vacant. Bounded on the north by east-west corridor Rancier Avenue and on the south by Veterans Memorial Boulevard, downtown Killeen includes what was the original town founded in 1882 with the arrival of the Gulf, Colorado and Santa Fe Railway.
Listed with the National Register of Historic Places, the original town was built adjacent to the tracks. And some of the buildings of that era — or parts of them — remain downtown, particularly on Gray Street and Avenue D.
(2) comments
Or they could, you know..... Use the resources already at their disposal. Like THE do-nothing EDC. 🙄
How many times are they going to go down this road? I lived in Killeen over 15 plus years but finally moved due to crime. Short of bulldozing everything from Terrace drive the North to Ranicer then West to Fort Hood street nothing will save downtown Killeen. Quit wasting time and money on something that won’t ever be changed.
