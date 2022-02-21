A knife assault on a street in Killeen led to an eight-year prison term for a man who was convicted of armed assault after a jury trial last year.
Ivan Burgos-Santiago, 52, of Killeen was sentenced in the 264th Judicial District Court on Friday to eight years in prison. Following a two-day jury trial last year, Burgos-Santiago was convicted of a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
“On Nov. 2, 2021, I accepted the jury’s verdict and I now find you guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,” Judge Paul LePak said.
Before making his decision, LePak heard arguments from attorneys.
“I ask the court to remember that Mr. Burgos-Santiago already has spent 661 days in the Bell County Jail since his arrest, during which time he hasn’t been able to provide support to his wife,” said defense attorney John Galligan, during his arguments on Friday. “He has rehabilitative potential and he wishes to change.”
The state’s prosecutor argued that Burgos-Santiago deserved 10 years in prison.
“I see a man who has not accepted the decision of the jury; he still thinks he’s innocent even though 12 jurors unanimously found him guilty,” said Assistant District Attorney Sandra Martin. “He went after the victim with a knife in the middle of the street, in the middle of the day. This man was in a fight for his life, as shown by the cuts to his throat and hands. It’s clear that the defendant was intending to cause serious bodily injury or death.”
Burgos-Santiago will get credit for time served. He was booked into the Bell County Jail on April 29, 2020, and was being held there as of Monday.
On April 10, 2020, Killeen police went to 10th Street after a call about an assault. Police detained a large group of individuals at the location, according to an arrest affidavit.
A man told police he had exchanged words with Burgos-Santiago at a nearby convenience store. Burgos-Santiago followed him and attacked him with a knife, according to the affidavit.
Witnesses told police they saw Burgos-Santiago attempt to stab the man with a knife or box cutter. The weapon was recovered by police approximately 10 feet from where the altercation took place, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.