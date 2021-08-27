A domestic disturbance incident in Killeen led police to discover that a woman had been accused of threatening a male with a knife, according to a police affidavit.
When police arrived to the residence Wednesday, police spoke to the male and the woman, later identified as Maaseyah Yecamya-Shelom Hawkins.
The male told police that he and Hawkins had dated for four years. According to the affidavit, the two lived together at the residence.
Hawkins, 19, later disputed that, saying that he did not reside at the property but also complained that he did not pay rent or money toward the bills, the affidavit said.
Police said Hawkins “fully admitted” to possessing the knife while preventing the male from exiting a bathroom in the residence.
What preceded that was a dispute in which Hawkins got upset for finding their dog in a closet and accused the male of cheating and having someone there, the affidavit said.
According to police, Hawkins also told the male she wanted him to “get out,” and he punched a hole in the wall.
After that, Hawkins got a knife from the kitchen and followed him to a bathroom.
“(S)he blocked him from leaving, threatened him with the knife, swung the knife at him multiple times, and stated that she would cut him,” police said in the affidavit.
Police said the male recorded the incident on his phone, which police said the woman tried to take from the male. Sometime during the dispute, both Hawkins and the male were yelling at the dispatcher about what was happening, the affidavit said.
Police said Hawkins had conflicting accounts of what happened.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Hawkins Friday on a charge of aggravated assault threaten bodily injury with a deadly weapon. He set the bond at $60,000.
Also arraigned Friday on an unrelated charge for an unrelated incident was Kenmarquis Jamario Jews, 26, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces. Johnson set his bond at $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.