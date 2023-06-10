In the year of his birth, Sang Woo Han, 29, was one of more than 4 million babies born in Seoul, South Korea. The youngest of two children raised by his father, Il-Soo Han, and grandmother, Soojin Kim, he grew up in the Gwankak-gu District on the southern border of Anyang and Gyeongii Province.

The Texas A&M University-Central Texas graduate smiles as he shares photos of his neighborhood, known as Silim-dong, adding that it was an idyllic place for families. Nestled in the middle of a mountain, it was a sprawling juxtaposition of modern high-rise buildings, business and industry, art museums, schools, hospitals, and acres of nature trails, forestry, streams, and wildlife.

