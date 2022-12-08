IHOP Robbery

Suspect in aggravated robbery caught on surveillance video at IHOP on Nov. 14

Of the 15 armed robberies that were reported in Killeen in November, the city’s police force has made zero arrests, Killeen Police Department confirmed Thursday.

The November robberies represented a 150% increase from October, when six armed robberies were reported, according to KPD statistics.

(1) comment

GeauxrillaFella
GeauxrillaFella

The truth refuses to be held captive.

...

...

El Jefe of KPD announced his retirement effective in January of 2023.

...

...

Crime statistics and KPD's declining ability to solve major crimes rests solely on KPD's senior leaders, including El Jefe.

...

...

After El Jefe's "Killeen Cares“ program suffered a slow, painful death, El Jefe's self imposed exile wasn't hard to predict.

