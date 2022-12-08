Of the 15 armed robberies that were reported in Killeen in November, the city’s police force has made zero arrests, Killeen Police Department confirmed Thursday.
The November robberies represented a 150% increase from October, when six armed robberies were reported, according to KPD statistics.
KPD reported 80 armed robberies from Jan. 1 through November.
“We want the community to know that criminals are looking for easy opportunities and targets. Everyone must be vigilant at all times,” said KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez. “Here are some crime prevention tips businesses can do to protect themselves from being a victim of a robbery. Have well-lit areas, inside and out, install high quality security cameras, never have large amounts of cash in cash drawer, use the buddy system and always be observant and aware of your surroundings. If you see something, say something.”
KDP also verified the dates and locations of each November robbery, and clarified that none of the cases had an arrest, according to Miramontez.
The Herald reported on some of the robbery cases in recent weeks, and had more information on some of them.
What follows is a list of the dates and locations of each aggravated robbery in November:
Nov. 3: 10:57 p.m. in the area of Jim Avenue and Fabiana Drive.
Nov. 5: 9:35 p.m. in the 1000 block of South W. S. Young Drive.
Nov. 7: 7:14 p.m. in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.
Nov. 10: 8 p.m. police were called to a store in the 200 block of North Fort Hood Street where surveillance cameras caught a suspect who displayed a gun and wore a red glove on one hand. In the video of the robbery, there is an image of a man with an obvious limp. The suspect limped on the way into the establishment; however, the images show him without the limp as he exited.
Nov. 11: 10:54 p.m. in the 4600 block of Mesa Drive.
Nov. 13: 2:54 p.m. in the 6100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Nov. 14: 9 p.m., a man dressed in black, walked into the IHOP in the 700 block of West Central Texas Expressway and sat down at a table. The suspect displayed a firearm, demanded money and fled on foot — with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Nov. 15: 2;19 p.m. in the 3900 block of Basset Court, one-half a block from an elementary school.
Nov. 18: 3:45 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Nov. 19: 8:33 p.m. in the 1900 block of Garth Drive.
Nov. 22: 1:40 a.m. Killeen police said two men robbed a Mickey’s convenience store in the 4800 block of Stagecoach Road and assaulted an employee. Police responded around 1:40 a.m. where, “it was reported that two males entered the business and stole merchandise while assaulting an employee,” police said in a Facebook post. “The suspects fled the business in a silver in color vehicle.”
Nov. 23: 8:30 p.m. an aggravated robbery with a firearm was reported at a convenience store in the 700 block of Hallmark Avenue.
Nov. 23: 9:30 p.m. a “knife or cutting instrument” was used to commit a robbery at a business in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
Nov. 24: 3:25 p.m. in the 700 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Nov. 29: 12:23 a.m. in the 200 block of North Fort Hood Street.
Maybe someone saw something. Maybe someone heard something. Police would like help in solving these and other crimes. Tips may be reported by contacting Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or by going online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Anonymous ips can be reported on the P3Tips App for IOS or Android. All information is confidential and anonymous and if a tip leads to the arrest of those responsible, rewards of up to $1,000 in cash may be claimed.
