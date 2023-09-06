City police stepped up patrols during the Labor Day holiday weekend, with Killeen police conducting more than 190 traffic stops and handing out more than 90 citations during the long weekend.
Although state statistics were not available as of Wednesday, local communities did provide the following information regarding the number of alcohol-related incidents during the holiday period.
Killeen
Killeen Police Department reported 192 traffic stops with 93 citations and 99 warnings. There were three arrests for driving while intoxicated.
Two of those arrests involved a crash, but there were no significant injuries as a result of the accidents, according to KPD. There were no alcohol-related deaths reported in Killeen over the holiday weekend.
Copperas Cove
In Copperas Cove, there were five driving while intoxicated reports resulting in four arrests, according to Copperas Cove Police Department. One of those resulted in an accident with property damage. There were two arrests for public intoxication and no alcohol related deaths, CCPD said.
Harker Heights
In Harker Heights, there were two reports of public intoxication, which both resulted in arrests.
The National Safety Council estimated 455 people would die on U.S. roads this Labor Day holiday. Holidays traditionally are a time of travel for families across the United States. Many choose car travel, which has the highest fatality rate of any major form of motorized transportation based on fatalities per passenger mile.
Holidays are also often a cause for celebrations involving alcohol consumption, a major contributing factor to motor-vehicle crashes.
The holiday is always a 3.25-day weekend consisting of Friday evening, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. In 2023, the Labor Day weekend extended from 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, according to the safety council.
(1) comment
Lotsa traffic enforcement allows the murderers, rapists, pedophiles, armed robbers, muggers, and THUGGERS to escalate their various skillets.
....
CLUELESS...
