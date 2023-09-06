car wreck 2.JPG

 Killeen police made over 190 stops this Labor Day weekend.

 Madeline Oden | Herald

City police stepped up patrols during the Labor Day holiday weekend, with Killeen police conducting more than 190 traffic stops and handing out more than 90 citations during the long weekend.

Although state statistics were not available as of Wednesday, local communities did provide the following information regarding the number of alcohol-related incidents during the holiday period.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(1) comment

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Lotsa traffic enforcement allows the murderers, rapists, pedophiles, armed robbers, muggers, and THUGGERS to escalate their various skillets.

....

CLUELESS...

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.