Killeen police are investigating a shooting that left two teenagers injured.
About 11:25 Monday night, police responded to a report of shots fired and found two 18-year-old victims with gunshot wounds in the 6100 block of Taffinder Lane in south Killeen. The man and women were treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to Baylor, Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in stable condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.