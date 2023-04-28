Two people — a man and a woman — were shot in Killeen and one died early Friday morning, police said in a news release.
The man, who was not immediately identified — pending next-of-kin notification — died at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at 9:50 a.m. Friday morning by Bell County Justice of the Peace Nicola James, police said.
Killeen police went to the 2900 block of Zephyr Road around 12:45 a.m. Friday for a call of a “gunshot victim.”
“Upon the officers’ arrival, they discovered a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds,” police said Friday.
Officers performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.
The woman was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, where she was listed in stable condition, police said.
The man was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood, where he died.
This is the second criminal homicide in Killeen in 2023, police said.
Police have not made any arrests in connection to Friday morning’s shooting, but the incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information of the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Anonymous tips can be left on the P3Tips app for mobile devices.
