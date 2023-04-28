Shooting

Two people — a man and a woman — were shot in Killeen and one died early Friday morning, police said in a news release.

The man, who was not immediately identified — pending next-of-kin notification — died at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at 9:50 a.m. Friday morning by Bell County Justice of the Peace Nicola James, police said.

