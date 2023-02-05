Officials with Killeen Police Department say “alcohol is a factor” in an early morning crash on Interstate-14, Sunday.
In an e-mail from Ofelia Miramontez with the KPD she said that officers were dispatched to westbound I-14 at mile marker 284 in reference to the crash.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that a maroon in color Dodge Ram was traveling westbound in the outside lane of I-14. A blue in color Honda Civic was also traveling in the outside lane behind the Dodge when the driver of the Honda failed to control its speed, striking the Dodge from behind,” according to Miramontez.
The driver of the Honda was transported to Scott and White with injuries and in stable condition.
“Alcohol is a factor in this crash,” Miramontez said.
The investigation is ongoing and at this time no other information will be released.
