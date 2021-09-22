The Killeen Police Department partnered with the “BNSF Police Department” on Wednesday to “enforce and educate” the public about safety around railroad tracks.
Both agencies conducted what KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez described as a “train detail” at the intersection of Fort Hood Street and the railroad tracks in an effort to bring awareness to the community regarding railroad crossing safety and to enforce the Texas Transportation Code laws near the intersection.
“Vehicles frequently stop on the tracks or too close to them when the red light at SH 195 (Fort Hood Street) and Veterans Memorial Blvd. is activated,” Miramontez said in the news release.
Upon illumination of the crossing signal, she explained, vehicles are required by law to stop immediately at the designated point.
In total, both agencies issued 41 citations between 9:30 a.m. and noon, with 40 citations being issued for stopping inappropriately and one additional citation issued for illegal tinting.
RAIL: KPD dished out 40 tickets for railroad violations
