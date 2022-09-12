October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and supporters are urged to come to the second annual event hosted by the Killeen Police Department and the City of Killeen in Lions Park Saturday, Oct. 1.
The Community Walk Against Domestic Violence is free and open to the public and will take place between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. with community leaders and KPD officers lacing up their walking shoes for public awareness.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King will present a proclamation from the city and plans to participate to help bring awareness and support to victims and survivors of domestic violence.
The event will include a one-mile education walk. Participants are encouraged to wear the color purple to show their solidarity for an end to domestic abuse or any fun costume or shirt to celebrate awareness. There will be food and music on hand to help in the celebration.
Other individuals, organizations and community partners will be represented including members of city council, fire department personnel, Families in Crisis Domestic Violence Shelter, AWARE Central Texas Fort Hood’s Family Advocacy Unity and the Children’s Advocacy Center.
October is observed as Domestic Violence Awareness Month annually as a call to action to recognize the issue, understand the impacts and break the cycle. It is estimated that nearly 10 million men and women are physically abused by a partner each year. In Texas, 35% of men and women experience some form of domestic violence in their lifetime.
“The Killeen Police Department and the City of Killeen believe that together, we can end domestic violence,” the news release said. For questions or event information, contact Kimberly Isett with KPD at (254) 501-7698.
