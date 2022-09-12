Walk Event.jpg

Walkers from last year's Domestic Violence Awareness event enjoy the afternoon among other supporters to end the crime in local areas.

 Courtesy photo

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and supporters are urged to come to the second annual event hosted by the Killeen Police Department and the City of Killeen in Lions Park Saturday, Oct. 1.

The Community Walk Against Domestic Violence is free and open to the public and will take place between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. with community leaders and KPD officers lacing up their walking shoes for public awareness.

