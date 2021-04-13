Killeen police are asking for help locating Donna Marie Williamson, 55.
Around 9:30 p.m. on April 8, “Williamson left from her home in the 1200 block Hummingbird Rd. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, grey shirt, and pink colored jeans,” the Killeen Police Department posted on its Facebook page Monday night. “Williamson suffers from dementia and may not remember her identity.”
Those who have seen her should call KPD’s non-emergency dispatch at 254-501-8800.
