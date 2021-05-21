The Killeen Police Department is asking the help of the public in locating a 17-year-old male.
Da’Veon Marquice Green was reported missing May 14 after last being seen May 10 leaving his place of employment and May 13 leaving a relative’s house in Temple.
His family has not been able to reach him, the police department said.
He is described as a Black male who is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair in dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black Puma hoodie, black jeans and black Nike tennis shoes.
Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts can contact the police department at 254-501-8800.
