Body camera footage is useful to police in many ways, according to the Killeen Police Department.
“Body cameras help increase department transparency, provide quicker resolution to complaints, and are used as evidence or to corroborate a crime,” said Ofelia Miramontez, KPD spokeswoman, in an emailed response to the Herald’s questions. “Officers want to wear the cameras because in today’s climate, they would rather have video proof that something did or did not occur.”
All KPD patrol officers are required to wear a body camera, which have to be turned on by the officer, she said.
KPD’s Evidence Processing Unit is responsible for storing any footage collected by officers.
“The video is uploaded from the camera to a server for storage. The officers burn a DVD copy of arrests for court purposes from the server and that is what is entered into EPU,” Miramontez said. “The least amount of time we hold a video is 90 days after it has been uploaded to the server.”
KPD’s body camera program dates back to August of 2018, when the department entered into a three-year contract with Houston-based Coban Technologies, a company now known as Safe Fleet.
The initial cost of more than $280,000, paid for 190 body cameras, 60 service vehicle syncing docks, a 120-terabyte server and warranty and maintenance agreements.
The department used funds from its seizure account to pay more than $36,000, of the cost and the rest was paid for with state and federal grant funds.
“Since then, we have purchased an additional 51 body-worn cameras with city funds,” Miramontez said. “Currently there is not a specific line item in the budget for body cameras due to the ongoing maintenance agreement. We do have a general repair account to cover cost for anything that may occur outside of the agreement. The purchase of any additional body cameras and maintenance after the agreement ends will fall upon the city.”
The department did not respond to the Herald’s follow-up questions regarding specific costs and about how much money will be budgeted for police body cameras when the agreement with Safe Fleet ends.
