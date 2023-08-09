Bell County Crimestoppers posted pictures and descriptions of three suspects recently who are wanted in connection with a burglary in Killeen.
According to police, the suspects who threw a rock into the glass front door of the Zippy Food Mart to enter the store in the 5200 block of Trimmier Road early June 9. The suspects made off with tobacco products and cash from the register.
The first suspect whose gender is unknown is described as being light skinned or white wearing light colored jeans and white high-top shoes carrying a white trash bag. The second suspect whose gender is also unknown is said to be light skinned or white wearing a red hoodie, dark colored pants, red/black shoes, black gloves and a tan head covering/mask with a black logo on the front of the head covering.
The third suspect whose gender is also unknown is described as wearing a full face mask, black and white jacket, black gloves, dark colored pants and dark colored shoes
Contact Crime Stoppers with any information about this incident or these suspects by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477) or online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Anonymous tips may be made by downloading the P3Tips App for IOS or Android. All information is confidential and anonymous and if a tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, there may be a reward of up to $1,000 in cash.
(1) comment
Attention all law enforcement agencies, your "perp's" are juvies.
...
They'll be hiding in plain view in one of the local middle schools.
....
Ask the campus police or school counselors, lunchroom personnel, and or custodians.
...
You'll soon have the names and identities of the little "perps".
