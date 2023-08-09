KPD Burglary.jpg

Killeen police are looking for information to identify these three suspects in a recent burglary on Trimmier Road.

Bell County Crimestoppers posted pictures and descriptions of three suspects recently who are wanted in connection with a burglary in Killeen.

According to police, the suspects who threw a rock into the glass front door of the Zippy Food Mart to enter the store in the 5200 block of Trimmier Road early June 9. The suspects made off with tobacco products and cash from the register.

(1) comment

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Attention all law enforcement agencies, your "perp's" are juvies.

...

They'll be hiding in plain view in one of the local middle schools.

....

Ask the campus police or school counselors, lunchroom personnel, and or custodians.

...

You'll soon have the names and identities of the little "perps".

Report Add Reply

