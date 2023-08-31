A man was charged with a December 2022 murder Thursday, according to a news release from the Killeen Police Department.
Quinten Lovell Brown, 35, has been charged in the Dec. 22, 2022 killing of 47-year-old Kila Nanette Spencer at the end of last year.
KPD said officers were sent to the 700 block of Stetson Avenue at 1:24 a.m. in December 2022 after a 911 call was received about a shooting victim. Police officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound in an unfenced backyard of a residence.
Brown was in Burnet County Jail on another unrelated charge and was served a murder warrant. He was arraigned by Burnet County Chief Magistrate Tinney for Murder and a bond of $200,000 was set.
The December killing was the 20th criminal homicide of 2022.
