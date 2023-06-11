Following his swearing-in ceremony on Monday at the Killeen Senior Center, Killeen Police Chief Pedro Lopez Jr. read a prepared statement to the media.
The new police chief comes to Killeen after a lengthy career in Houston, where he worked for years for the Houston Police Department and, most recently, as the chief of police for Houston ISD.
Lopez did not take any questions from the media after he was sworn in, but he did read from a prepared statement.
Here is the transcript from his speech to the media:
“First and foremost, I want to thank the media members for covering my swearing-in. I am looking forward to working with many of you soon.
As I stand before you today as the newly appointed Chief of Police, I wanted to take a few moments to take this opportunity to address you directly. As I step into this role, I am aware of the challenges ahead and the responsibility of leading our police force.
My vision for this police department is rooted in reducing crime, community partnership, transparency, and accountability.
The Killeen Police Department is here to serve and protect all members of this diverse community, and I am committed to building bridges of trust between the police and the people we serve.
To achieve this, we will prioritize community engagement by actively seeking input from residents, business owners, and community organizations to understand their concerns and needs.
It has been my experience that by fostering open lines of communication, we can work together to address the issues that affect our city and build safer neighborhoods for everyone.
Transparency will be a cornerstone of our approach. We will strive to provide timely and accurate information to the public about our activities, policies, and investigations.
I understand the importance of maintaining public trust, and we will be open and forthcoming in our interactions with the media and the community.
Accountability is crucial to the success of any police force. We will hold ourselves to the highest professionalism, ethics, and integrity standards. Any misconduct or breach of trust will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action will be taken.
Additionally, I recognize that policing is a complex and evolving field, and we must adapt to the changing needs of our community. Issues such as homelessness, mental health, and addressing youth violence require a collaborative approach from our community partners that will improve public safety.
We will prioritize ongoing training for our officers to ensure they have the knowledge and skills to respond effectively to the diverse challenges they may encounter.
I am honored and humbled to lead this police department, and I pledge to work tirelessly to make a positive difference in the lives of the people we serve. Together, we can build a stronger, safer, and more inclusive city.
Thank you, and I look forward to working with each of you in the days and months ahead.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.