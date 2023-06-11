Pedro Lopez Jr.

Pedro Lopez Jr. delivers a speech thanking active and retired military and police officers, the community, and his wife for their support on his journey to becoming the Killeen police chief.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

Following his swearing-in ceremony on Monday at the Killeen Senior Center, Killeen Police Chief Pedro Lopez Jr. read a prepared statement to the media.

The new police chief comes to Killeen after a lengthy career in Houston, where he worked for years for the Houston Police Department and, most recently, as the chief of police for Houston ISD.

