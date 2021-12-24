After a Killeen boy was involved in a minor wreck while on his bike recently, the boy and his brother were surprised this week when the detectives who handled his case stopped by their house to gift them two new bicycles.
According to a Thursday Facebook post by the Killeen Police Department, the detectives with KPD’s general crimes unit decided to come together to surprise the kids just before Christmas.
The social media post is getting a lot of attention: 893 likes and other reactions; 69 comments; and 53 shares, as of early Friday.
Catherine Dedden commented on KPD’s gift giving by saying on the Facebook post: “We have been blessed to have such a wonderful group of people who serve our community. Thank you to our law enforcement and fire departments.”
Rene Fernandez commented “Great job! Don’t let the typical Facebook Trolls try to ruin this moment with their attempt to gain attention and negative agenda! I’m sure those kids were happy and grateful to be thought of. Again..thank you for all you do and what you have to put up with!”
