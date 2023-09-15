A dog was fatally shot by a Killeen police officer after the dog attacked and bit a city animal control officer, police said Friday.
The incident happened in north Killeen in the 900 block of Brewster Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a Killeen Police Department news release.
Killeen police were called to scene to assist paramedics for a medical call.
“They were told a dog had attacked and bit one of the EMS personnel. The Animal Control Unit responded and were able to contain that dog, when a second dog attacked and bit the Animal Control Officer,” according to the release. “That is when a patrol officer discharged his duty issued firearm, striking it. The second dog was subsequently contained by another Animal Control Officer.”
The dog that was shot later died, police confirmed Friday.
No other injuries were reported, police said. Officers attempted to contact the owner of the dogs but were unsuccessful.
In July, Killeen police shot and killed three dogs in two separate incidents after the animals were attacking residents.
In 2014, a 2-year-old boy was killed when he other children were attacked by a large bull mastiff near a Killeen elementary school.
That dog was later taken into custody by Killeen Animal Control and euthanized.
Early prediction...Neither Cagle nor the Mayor will address or comment at any point or any time about Animal Control or this incident.
They'll do what they are known for. Nothing. No comment, no follow-up. Unless you are beating down the door to compliment and kiss Cagle's rear end or tell the Mayor how wonderful she is - they won't engage with citizens.
Further, if the individual who runs Animal Control, whom many consider to be a psychopath with 2 hours "training" for her job, isn't running out of the back door to avoid anyone coming in the front door to complain...nothing to see here, right?
