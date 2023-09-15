NEWS ALERT

A dog was fatally shot by a Killeen police officer after the dog attacked and bit a city animal control officer, police said Friday.

The incident happened in north Killeen in the 900 block of Brewster Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a Killeen Police Department news release.

Michael Fornino

Early prediction...Neither Cagle nor the Mayor will address or comment at any point or any time about Animal Control or this incident.

They'll do what they are known for. Nothing. No comment, no follow-up. Unless you are beating down the door to compliment and kiss Cagle's rear end or tell the Mayor how wonderful she is - they won't engage with citizens.

Further, if the individual who runs Animal Control, whom many consider to be a psychopath with 2 hours "training" for her job, isn't running out of the back door to avoid anyone coming in the front door to complain...nothing to see here, right?

