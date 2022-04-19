An SUV wrecked while traveling in the westbound lanes of Interstate 14 on Tuesday morning in Killeen, hitting a Texas Department of Transportation sign.
“At about 7:53 a.m. a Green Nissan Highlander was travelling westbound on I-14 when the driver struck the median barrier,” Killeen Police Department Commander Ronnie Supak said in an email to the Herald. “The vehicle then careened off the roadway and struck a TxDot sign before coming to a stop. The driver was not seriously injured in this accident. It was a one vehicle accident only — damage to personal and TxDot property.”
