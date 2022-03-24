Killeen police are asking motorists to avoid the area of Elms Road and Old FM 440 due to an accident Thursday morning.
The Killeen Police Department asked drivers to find an alternative route in a Facebook post Thursday morning.
"Officers are currently working a crash at the intersection of Elms Road and Old FM 440," KPD posted to Facebook Thursday. "All lanes are currently closed. Please find alternate driving routes. We will update the post once the lanes have been reopened. Thank you for your patience."
It is unclear if anyone was injured in the accident.
This article will be updated.
