Members of the Killeen Police Department Explorer Program washed vehicles of passersby at Floors R Us on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen Saturday.
The Explorers is a nationwide program that many local police departments sponsor.
Julian Martinez, the senior advisor for the program in KPD, said fundraisers are vitally important to the program, especially in terms of taking the team to competitions.
Martinez is also the child safety coordinator for the Killeen Police Department.
“We teach them basic law enforcement, and we take that learned skill and compete against other agencies from around Texas,” Martinez said. “We try to make a small impact on the city funds — tax dollars. So we try to hold these fundraisers so that we can go out there to other agencies or other cities and compete with what they learned.”
At a competition, the Explorers go through various law enforcement scenarios, such as a traffic stop, an arrest or an active shooter situation, and they are evaluated on how they do an each scenario.
Martinez said the Explorers recently went to a competition in Grand Prairie, and each competition costs about $2,500, funded internally and not by the city.
As of Saturday, there are 14 members in the KPD Explorer Program, and Martinez said it has been as high as more than 40 during his 10 years as senior advisor.
Those interested in becoming an Explorer must be at least 14 and have completed eighth grade. The Explorer Program takes anyone up to 20 years of age.
Gabriela Gomez, an advisor in the program, said money raised at fundraisers can go to paying for other things apart from competitions.
“It’ll help us buy different equipment for them,” Gomez said. “They don’t pay for, literally, anything.”
Anyone interested in more information about the Explorer Program or how to apply to be a member can email Martinez at jmartinez2@killeentexas.gov or call him at 254-200-7930.
The Explorers meet every Tuesday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Killeen Police Department headquarters.
