The Killeen Police Department has continued posting daily videos to social media leading up to the new year after recording similar videos counting down to Christmas.
The new videos focus on discouraging drinking and driving and offering tips for the upcoming holiday. The videos, featuring KPD employees, are around 15 and 20 seconds in length.
In a video from Monday, staff at the KPD city jail asked residents not to drink and drive because “if you do, you’ll end up in this cell” as one of the staff shut the cell door with another member of the staff inside.
Another video on the Facebook page has an officer with the department telling residents to plan a safe ride.
“Please have a designated driver, call a taxi or call a ride-share service,” the officer said. He added that he does not want to see someone in the back of his car for drinking and driving.
The video of jail staff has the most reactions from the public with 71, and it has seven comments and 20 shares. It also has about 2,200 views.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.