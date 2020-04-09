The Killeen Police Department Fallen Heroes 5K will be virtual this year because of the coronavirus, according to information on the department’s Facebook page.
Runners that want to participate in the race must sign up at www.runsignup.com/fallenheroes before May 1, according to the Facebook page.
The cost of the race is $20 per runner and a free T-shirt and hand sanitizer is guaranteed for the first 100 people that register.
Runners are still required to run the route of Lions Club Park Trail, 1600 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. The route it outlined on the website. Runners can go to the park at any time between April 13 and May 3. Runners must email a photo to profit@profitracetiming.com of their finishing time from their tracking device and their first and last name. Runners must use the same email address they used to register for the race.
Runners can pick up race bags at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., between 3 and 5 p.m. April 20 through April 24.
For more information call 254-501-8841 or go to www.killeentexas.gov/centex.
