A female was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center after being shot at a residence on Cantabrian Drive in Killeen, police said in a Facebook post.
The female was shot around noon Thursday in the 3200 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Updated: June 8, 2023 @ 3:19 pm
“A suspect has been identified,” police said. “Officers believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.”
No other information is available at this time.
