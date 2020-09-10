Some Killeen youngsters may be in store for treat.
Killeen Police Department are looking to give out coupons for a free 12-oz Slurpee at any 7-Eleven store.
The yearly event known as “Operation Chill” is a way for the officers within the Killeen Police Department to connect with the community, according to the department’s Facebook page.
“The 7-Eleven corporation has been great with us … I think this is our third year. We’re looking to find those children that are doing great things in the community and it’s a great community outreach tool to bridge that gap between police and the community, particularly police and young people,” said Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble.
He added that they are in the process of handing out the coupons and that the event will run until the department runs out of coupons.
