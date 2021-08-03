The Killeen Police Explorers, the Killeen Police Department’s youth group, will host a car wash and bake sale Saturday.
The fundraiser will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday at Floors R Us, 2800 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Killeen Police Explorers will wash cars and sell baked goods to fund future projects.
“Your donations will help our Explorers with competitions and equipment,” KPD said in a Facebook post Monday.
