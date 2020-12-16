A new Employee of the Month for November has been named by the Killeen Police Department.
Taylor Kitchens, the department’s intelligence analyst, received the honor, according to the department’s Facebook page this week.
“Taylor has been essential in keeping the data-driven mission of the department progressing, in our efforts to combat crime in the city. Keep up the great work and thank you on behalf of the Killeen Police Department and the city of Killeen,” Police Chief Charles Kimble said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.