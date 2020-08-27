A Killeen Police Department officer has been named the department’s Employee of the Month for July after helping prevent potential crime at a local Boys and Girls Club.
Officer Kingsley has been with the police department for over 11 years, according to Ofelia Miramontez, the spokeswoman for the police department. “Kingsley was contacted about several individuals trespassing and removing the trespassing sign on the property of the Boys and Girls Club located on Eighth Street. Once informed, he began to conduct random checks of the property to ensure the safety of the children and staff the organization serves,” Charles Kimble, the Killeen police chief, said on the department’s Facebook page.
He also made a new “No Trespassing” sign for the Boys and Girls Club and donated it. He provided a solution to the destruction of trespassing signs, according to the Facebook page.
The police department did not want to release Kingsley’s first name because of security reasons.
Daniel Hall, the vice president of resource development for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas, said the vacant buildings that were adjacent to the Boys & Girls Club location on Eighth Street were bringing homeless people onto the property. He added that Kingsley was “diligent in patrolling the property” to help mitigate the problem and he did create a new “No Trespassing” sign that was later removed when the buildings were torn down earlier this summer.
The area is now an empty lot, and Hall said that has eliminated the trespassing problem
