Killeen Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team was given a $1,000 check from the Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors at the police headquarters, Friday.
“The Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors have taken a lead from the very beginning when we established a donation account for donations,” said Kyle Moore, a KPD officer and KPD homeless liaison. “This is the third time I believe that they have donated to us. They have helped push the program further — we wouldn’t be where we are today without generous donations from organizations like this.”
Moore said the donations go to a variety of things such as birth certificates, Texas IDs and clothing for local homeless people.
“The money goes to things of that nature,” he said. “It helps establish people and help them get back on their feet and on the right track. It means a lot when people donate because it helps assist people. Far too many times you come across a situation and you can only give so much, so the donations help those people.”
Since January 2018, the KPD Homeless Outreach Team has helped an estimated 100 to 150 people obtain either housing or the identification they need to get housing.
“We address the homeless issue from a proactive standpoint,” Moore said. “Instead of taking them to jail, we try to figure out why they are out on the street. Whether it be mental health, housing, documentation; so we try to help people. Whatever barrier that a person might have, we try to eliminate those barriers.”
To learn or about the program or possibly get involved, contact Officer Moore at kmoore@killeentexas.com.
