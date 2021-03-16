The Killeen Police Department honored four police sergeants and five police officers for their role in responding to the Hilton Garden Inn fire on Feb. 19.
All of the officers were named the department’s Employees of the Month for February. The department announced the honors on its Facebook page Monday.
“On February 19, 2021, these officers responded to a major structure fire at the Hilton Garden Inn. Without hesitation and at significant risk to their own personal safety, these officers rushed into the burning building, knocking on doors to get occupants outside quickly. They all demonstrated heroism in the face of danger during this incident and is an example of exemplary teamwork and dedication to the mission of our Department and the City of Killeen,” said Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble.
The hotel, 2704 O. W. Curry Drive in Killeen, went up in flames Feb. 19 and significant damage was done to the roof and fourth floor of the building.
The Killeen Fire Department was sent to the hotel around 8:25 p.m. that night and upon arrival they saw fire coming from the roof of the fourth floor of the building, according to a news release from the fire department.
With thousands of people enduring the effects of loss of power during Winter Storm Uri, the hotel’s 102 rooms were all occupied at the time of the fire.
The fire suppression efforts were assisted by a total of seven agencies and 17 pieces of apparatus. The fire was under control at 12:07 a.m. Feb. 20, the fire department said in a news release.
Killeen Fire Marshal James Chism said Tuesday the cause of the fire is still under investigation. He did not comment further.
The building will be torn down, according to Jamco Construction, which has been working at the site since the fire.
The nine officers honored by the police department are:
- Sgt. J. Corbitt
- Sgt. L. Bobbitt
- Sgt. C. Ferman
- Sgt. S. Doherty
- Officer K. Veith
- Officer C. Ache
- Officer A. Cruz
- Officer S. Parham
- Officer B. Hammons
Per department policy, KPD does not release the first names of officers.
