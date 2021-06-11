The Killeen Police Department will be hosting a community conversation forum at a Killeen middle school next week to allow area residents to talk about crime or other concerns.
The forum will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Live Oak Ridge Middle School, 2600 Robinett Road, in Killeen.
Local residents are invited to go to the forum and talk with KPD officers in an effort to improve communication, exchange information, ideas and safety, according to a post on the KPD Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.