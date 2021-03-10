Members of the community wishing to have a conversation with representatives of the Killeen Police Department can do so virtually Thursday.
The virtual “coffee with a cop” event will take place on Facebook Live on the department’s Facebook page from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Area police departments regularly hold coffee with a cop events to promote conversation and relationship with members of the community.
