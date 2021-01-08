Killeen police have identified a woman pedestrian who was struck and killed Thursday evening on East Rancier Avenue near Long Branch Park.
Police say 51-year-old Penn Moffitt Ford was attempting to cross East Rancier Avenue from the south side of the road to the north side when she was struck and killed.
The collision happened around 6:40 p.m. Thursday, KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in a news release Friday.
According to police, Ford failed to yield right of way to a black Chevrolet Malibu traveling in the outside, westbound lane of East Rancier Avenue.
After being struck, Ford came to rest in a grassy area north of the roadway, the release said.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced Ford deceased at 7:39 p.m.
