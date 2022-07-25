The Killeen Police Department has identified the woman who was struck by a vehicle in the 1300 block of West Elms Road Friday and later died.
The victim, Eliana Leigh Shoemate, 24, stepped from the sidewalk into the eastbound lane of traffic, failing to yield right-of-way to a motor vehicle traveling east in the outside lane, the KPD news release stated.
According to Ofelia Miramontez, KPD public affairs spokeswoman, officers were dispatched to the area at approximately 1:39 p.m. Friday and immediately transported Shoemate to Fort Hood’s Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.
“The victim ... succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at 3:15 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke,” Miramontez said.
There are no pending criminal charges for the single occupant of the vehicle involved.
KPD did not release the name of the driver and no injuries were reported.
“Investigators with the Traffic Unit continue to investigate this incident and there is no other information at this time,” Miramontez said.
