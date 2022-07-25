Pedestrian fatality

At least two emergency service vehicles and three police cars were present at the location Friday in the 1300 block of West Elms Road.

 Jacob Brooks | Herald

The Killeen Police Department has identified the woman who was struck by a vehicle in the 1300 block of West Elms Road Friday and later died.

The victim, Eliana Leigh Shoemate, 24, stepped from the sidewalk into the eastbound lane of traffic, failing to yield right-of-way to a motor vehicle traveling east in the outside lane, the KPD news release stated.

