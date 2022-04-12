The Killeen Police Department on Tuesday released the name of a woman killed in a February train accident.
In response to a Herald request Tuesday, KPD identified Renee Gann, 46, as the woman who died after being hit by a BSNF train at Killeen’s 10th Street railroad crossing in February.
At 9:48 p.m. Feb. 17, KPD responded to the scene of a BSNF train-pedestrian accident at the 10th Street crossing in north Killeen.
According to police, Gann was found deceased on the tracks upon arrival.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that the train was traveling eastbound approaching the 10th Street crossing when the conductor noticed a person near the tracks,” police said. “The conductor sounded the train’s horn; however, the individual did not move, and the train struck the victim.”
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the victim deceased at 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 17.
