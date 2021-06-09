The Killeen Police Department identified the name and age of the woman that was found dead in Killeen on Tuesday morning.
Ronda Kaye Mack, 54, was found on Rainbow Circle around 9:33 a.m. Tuesday with some plastic bags covering a portion of her body, according to a news release from the police department.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the victim deceased at 10:50 a.m. and ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas. At this time there is no indication of foul play pending the results from the autopsy, according to the release.
