Killeen police have released the name of the woman who died in connection to an apartment fire earlier this week.
Detectives are investigating the death of Robin Lynn Ashford, 49, as a homicide, Killeen Police Department said in a news release on Wednesday.
According to the release, at 1:43 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Lake Road in reference to a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters entered one of the apartments that had heavy smoke and found Ashford. Paramedics immediately began life saving measures.
She was pronounced dead at 2:44 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke, who also ordered an autopsy to be conducted at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences in Dallas.
After results were received by the preliminary autopsy, the investigation is now being treated as a homicide, police said. It is Killeen’s fourth criminal homicide of 2022.
Both the police department and arson investigators are conducting interviews with witnesses and using resources to assist them in their investigation.
Killeen police also ask that if any readers have any information to contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477). There is also a $1,000 award if tips provided can lead to the arrest of the person or persons responsible.
