The Killeen Police Department has identified the body of a pedestrian that was killed Saturday, but are withholding the name, pending notification of next of kin.
The department had asked for the public's assistance in identifying the man after he had been struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Interstate 14 about 5:59 a.m. Saturday.
According to KPD, the man was struck by a blue Ford F-150 that was traveling westbound in the outside lane.
The man was declared deceased by the Justice of the Peace Bill Cook about 45 minutes after police arrived on scene.
